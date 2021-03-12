Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 12

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,170 – an increase of 11 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 7 is 26.5, with 42 cases in the seven days to March 7.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 23,314,525 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 11, with 1,445,078 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,248,286, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,609.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 125,343.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 175.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 143,259 as of Friday, February 26.

