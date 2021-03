There will be a further full closure of the M4 this weekend.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between junction 6 for Slough and junction 7 at Cippenham.

The closure will start at 8pm tonight (Friday, March 12) and run until 6am on Monday, March 15 at the latest.

A diversion will be in place for anyone who does have to make an essential journey along that route over the weekend.