Video for UK's 2021 Eurovision entry filmed at Greenham Common

Embers is performed by James Newman

Video for UK's 2021 Eurovision song filmed at Greenham Common

Credit: ITV.

The music video for the UK's 2021 entry into the Eurovision Song Contest dropped today (Friday)  and part of the official video was filmed at Greenham Common.

The track, Embers, is performed by singer-songwriter James Newman.

Mr Newman said the former airbase near Newbury was the perfect place to record the film, which was kept under wraps until today. 

Mr Newman was selected to represent the UK in the 2020 contest, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's entries have been given a second chance to perform at the 2021 event, which is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 22.

Mr Newman has worked with a number of prominent artists, including Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris.

He is the brother of chart-topper John Newman.

Can you spot Greenham in the video? Watch it here

