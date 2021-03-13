Fallen tree closes link road between A34 and A339 in Newbury

Sat, 13 Mar 2021
The Tot Hill junction this morning.
Newtown Road in Newtown Common is shut this morning (Saturday) due to a fallen tree - and it is not expected to reopen until this afternoon.
The road is closed between the Tot Hill junction and The Swan Inn roundabout.
This is after a tree fell on an electricity cable.
Only residential access is being maintained.
Hampshire County Council reported the incident via Twitter.
A tree has come down onto an electricity cable on the B4640 Winchester Road at Basingstoke, near Newbury. @hantshighways have closed the road between the A339 and the A34. SSE are expected to take over the road closure and be on site until at least mid afternoon.— Hampshire County Council (@hantsconnect) March 13, 2021
