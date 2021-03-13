Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fallen tree closes link road between A34 and A339 in Newbury

Road expected to be shut until early this afternoon

Treefall closes Newtown Road in Burghclere

The Tot Hill junction this morning.

Newtown Road in Newtown Common is shut this morning (Saturday) due to a fallen tree - and it is not expected to reopen until this afternoon.

The road is closed between the Tot Hill junction and The Swan Inn roundabout.

This is after a tree fell on an electricity cable.

Only residential access is being maintained.

Hampshire County Council reported the incident via Twitter.

