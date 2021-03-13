Police on weekend antisocial patrol around Theale and Tilehurst

Road delays in Newbury amid police incident
Sat, 13 Mar 2021
Thames Valley Police's Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team are patrolling Theale and Tilehurst this weekend.
This is in an effort to deter anti-social behaviour.
The operation was announced via the TVP West Berkshire Twitter page.
The Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team are carrying out ASB patrols around Theale & Tilehust ♂️ #C7496 #C7220 #C9970 #C9882 #P0853 #P5233 pic.twitter.com/08k0vNXpPa— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) March 13, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News