Police on weekend antisocial patrol around Theale and Tilehurst

Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team out in area

Thames Valley Police's Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team are patrolling Theale and Tilehurst this weekend.

This is in an effort to deter anti-social behaviour.

The operation was announced via the TVP West Berkshire Twitter page.

