Incident on Kennet & Avon Canal in Newbury

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 13
Sat, 13 Mar 2021
A major incident is unfolding along the Kennet & Avon Canal in Newbury this afternoon, with emergency services in attendance.
A number of police vehicles and fire engines are reported on the scene.
Social media posts initially reported delays on the A339 heading over the canal.
Thames Valley Police and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service have been approached for comment.
More information will be posted when confirmed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Elliott
13/03/2021 - 15:12
That is sad
Reply