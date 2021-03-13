Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Incident on Kennet & Avon Canal in Newbury

Multiple emergency vehicles on scene

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Traffic jammed over A339 in Newbury amid major incident

A major incident is unfolding along the Kennet & Avon Canal in Newbury this afternoon, with emergency services in attendance.

A number of police vehicles and fire engines are reported on the scene.

Social media posts initially reported delays on the A339 heading over the canal.

Thames Valley Police and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service have been approached for comment.

More information will be posted when confirmed.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Elliott

    13/03/2021 - 15:12

    That is sad

    Reply

Incident on Kennet & Avon Canal

Traffic jammed over A339 in Newbury amid major incident

Appeal for West Berkshire farm shop refused

Appeal for West Berkshire farm shop refused

Parents raise concern over pupils’ false positive tests

Parents raise concern over pupils’ false positive tests

Woman fined for trying to shame ex-partner

Woman fined for trying to shame ex-partner

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33