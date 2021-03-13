Traffic jammed over A339 in Newbury amid reports of incident by Kennet & Avon Canal

Road delays in Newbury amid police incident
Sat, 13 Mar 2021
Reports are coming in of delays on the A339 in Newbury heading in both directions this afternoon, with emergency services in attendance.
A number of police vehicles and fire engines are reported on the scene.
Social media posts report an incident in the vicinity of the Kennet & Avon Canal.
Thames Valley Police and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service have been approached for comment.
More information will be posted when confirmed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News