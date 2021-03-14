Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police appeal over 16-year-old missing from Newbury

Kacey Stannett was last seen on Friday

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Police have appealed to the public for information to locate a 16-year-old missing from the Newbury area.

Kacey Stannett was last seen in Newbury at 10.50pm on March 12 (Friday).

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, of slim build and with brown/blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, brown UGG boots, a dark Puffa-style jacket with a fur hood, and carrying a small black handbag.

Kacey has links to the Newbury area, Reading and may have travelled to London.

Anyone with information which could assist in locating her or sights her, should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43210104755.

