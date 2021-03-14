Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Child dies after falling into Kennet & Avon Canal in Newbury

The incident sparked a huge emergency response in town centre yesterday

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a three-year-old boy died yesterday (Saturday) after falling into the Kennet & Avon Canal.

This follows a serious incident in Newbury, involving multiple officers and rescue crews.

The operation was mounted yesterday in response to reports that a child and his mother had fallen into the canal around 2pm.

They fell in at Ash Bridge, close to the A339. Both were pulled from the water and taken to hospital, but it has now been confirmed that the little boy later died.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Thames Valley Police said: "The child's mother has been discharged from hospital.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the child's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Thames Valley Police is not currently in a position to release the child’s identity."

