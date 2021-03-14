Upper Basildon home destroyed in fire

Upper Basildon property destroyed in fire
Sun, 14 Mar 2021
Fire crews from across the region attended the scene of a fire in Upper Basildon yesterday (Saturday) - but were unable to save the property involved.
Among those in attendance were crews from Newbury Fire Station, Dee Road Fire Station in Reading and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Nobody was injured in the blaze.
Unfortunately, it destroyed the property before being extinguished.
Incident This morning JY03P1 along with @NewburyFS & appliances from @OxonFireRescue attended a domestic fire in Upper Basildon. Unfortunately fire involved whole of property but fortunately no one was injured. #OneTeamForBerkshire @RBFRSofficial pic.twitter.com/UQksjIJ6B7— Dee Road (@DeeRoadFS) March 13, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News