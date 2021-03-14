Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Upper Basildon home destroyed in fire

Occupants escaped injury, but fire crews unable to save property

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Upper Basildon property destroyed in fire

Fire crews from across the region attended the scene of a fire in Upper Basildon yesterday (Saturday) - but were unable to save the property involved.

Among those in attendance were crews from Newbury Fire Station, Dee Road Fire Station in Reading and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Unfortunately, it destroyed the property before being extinguished.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Serious incident in Newbury as woman and child fall in Kennet & Avon Canal

Emergency in Newbury after woman and child fall in Kennet & Avon Canal

Incident on Kennet & Avon Canal

Traffic jammed over A339 in Newbury amid major incident

Appeal for West Berkshire farm shop refused

Appeal for West Berkshire farm shop refused

Child dies after falling in to canal

Child dies after falling in Kennet & Avon Canal

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33