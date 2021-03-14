Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 14

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,181 – an increase of three in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 9 is 29.7, with 47 cases in the seven days to March 9.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 24,196,211 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 13, with 1,584,909 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,258,438, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 4,618.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 125,516.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 52.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 143,259 as of Friday, February 26.