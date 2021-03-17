West Berkshire Museum puts out call for Covid artefacts

West Berkshire Museum has asked the public to share any objects and stories relevant to the coronavirus pandemic experience in the district.

The museum, based in The Wharf, Newbury, hopes to create a collection to document Covid's impact locally. But it cannot do this without contributions from the public.

In particular, it is seeking printed material – such as NHS, government or West Berkshire Council safety, testing and vaccination literature – and everyday items from the pandemic, such as unused PPE or banners and drawings in support of key workers.

Museum curator Janine Fox said: "We are aware that many people associate museums with collections of old items, but it is vital that our museum continues to reflect contemporary life for the benefit not only of today's visitors, but also those who visit in the future.

"Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on life throughout the world, and we would like to add items to our collection to illustrate how the pandemic affected the people of West Berkshire."

To donate, get in touch with the museum by emailing collections@westberks.gov.uk or calling 07787 828189.