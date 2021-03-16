West Berkshire Council green bin refund bid rejected

A CALL by councillors to reduce the green bin charge for the forthcoming year after the cancellation of a collection in January has been rejected.

Residents currently pay £50 for their garden waste to be collected every two weeks after West Berkshire Council decided in 2018 it couldn’t afford to continue a garden waste service without a separate charge.

However, a collection was suspended in January to allow waste crews impacted by coronavirus and Christmas to catch up on a backlog of recycling in the district, effectively costing residents £2.

The Conservative-led council said it would cost more in administration to process the refund, and instead offered to collect more bags at the following collection.

However, in a proposed amendment to the council’s revenue budget in a meeting last Tuesday, the Liberal Democrats called for the fee for the forthcoming year to be reduced to £48 to make up for the lost collection.

Shadow portfolio holder for finance Jeff Brooks (Thatcham West) said the council risked getting a reputation for “taking money under false pretences”.

He said: “The fact of the matter is you took that money from people without giving the service.

“We’re now saying, okay, you had administrative challenges, if you reduce it to £48 in the year to come, you’ll have given them their £2 back with virtually no administration effort whatsoever.

“If you won’t support this amendment, you’ll have taken this money under false pretences, despite your terms and conditions.

“The council has form in this area, because I will not forget the unlawful fines of people who drove over the Park Way bridge some years ago.

“No refunds were given on those fines, all too difficult we were told.

“We’re asking that you give back the £2 through the £48 charge in the year ahead.

“Very simple to do, £46,000, and a statement of intent that says we’re not going to take money and not give the service.”

In 2012, more than 6,000 motorists were fined for driving illegally over Park Way bridge in Newbury within a year of it being turned into a bus lane, generating £170,000 of revenue for the council.

Many at the time claimed the new signage on the bridge was unclear and placed too high up to be seen.

The proposed Liberal Democrat amendment to the garden waste charge was turned down however, with executive member for the environment Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham) saying the terms and conditions of the charge made it clear that the service wasn’t guaranteed.

He added: “The small print which we quoted extensively at the time does say that we cannot guarantee the service.

“As councillor Brooks should know, we did not not collect any green waste, we offered to collect extra bags of green waste after suspension for a short period during the worst period of the Covid crisis.”