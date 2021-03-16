E-fit released following arrest of Tadley man in police officer assault probe

Hampshire Constabulary have a released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to as part of an investigation into an assault on a police officer in Blackwater.

This follows the arrest of an 18-year-old from Tadley on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released under investigation.

The incident in question occurred in Frogmore Road, at the junction with Bell Lane, just before 9pm on March 3.

A 27-year-old officer in a patrol car carried out a routine stop check on a silver Toyota Rav 4, registration number S75 NUG.

Three men got out of the car and hit the officer on the head with a metal object.

The group then left the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital, where he was treated for bruising to his head and a facial injury.

Detective Constable David Clifton said: "We have released this image of one of the men we want to speak to in connection with this incident and would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may recognise this person.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may recognise the description of the vehicle.

"We have carried out the usual enquiries using the registration number, but unfortunately does not show a registered owner.

"If you think you have seen this vehicle, please get in touch with us."