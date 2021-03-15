Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Lorry fire on M4 affecting traffic out of Hungerford

Motorists urged to avoid area

Traffic along the M4 westbound is experiencing severe delays tonight (Monday) after a lorry burst into flames.

In particular, the section of motorway between Junction 14 (Hungerford) to Junction 15 (Swindon) has been severely impacted, with jams there not expected to ease until the early hours of Tuesday.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue is among the emergency services in attendance.

Road planners are offering a diversion route:

  • Exit the M4 westbound at J14.
  • Take the first exit at the roundabout to join the A338.
  • Continue on the A338 for three miles and at the mini roundabout turn right onto the A4 towards Hungerford.
  • After a short distance to the next roundabout, take the second exit into Charnham Park.
  • Turn right on to the B4192 and continue for 13 miles through Aldbourne to the A419 Commonhead roundabout.
  • Take the first exit at the roundabout and join the A419.
  • Continue on the A419 to then re-join the M4 westbound at J15.

