Lorry fire on M4 affecting traffic out of Hungerford

Traffic along the M4 westbound is experiencing severe delays tonight (Monday) after a lorry burst into flames.

In particular, the section of motorway between Junction 14 (Hungerford) to Junction 15 (Swindon) has been severely impacted, with jams there not expected to ease until the early hours of Tuesday.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue is among the emergency services in attendance.

Road planners are offering a diversion route: