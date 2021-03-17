Reading Magistrates' Court: Pangbourne man remanded in custody on burglary charge

A MAN has been remanded in custody to await trial for burglary, assault and dangerous driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 2, was Simeon Maraj Bennett.

The 29-year-old, of no fixed address, is charged with burgling a home in Reading Road, Pangbourne, on Monday, March 1, and stealing property from inside.

He is further accused of taking a Vauxhall Corsa without the owner’s permission and then driving it dangerously on Burghfield Road, Burghfield, on the same date.

It is further alleged that he was uninsured to drive and that he failed to stop when required to do so by a uniformed police officer on the same occasion.

Finally, Mr Bennett is charged with assaulting both Polly Graham and another person, who can not be identified for legal reasons, in Reading on Friday, February 26.

Mr Bennett, who was legally represented by Catherine Brymer at the preliminary hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny each charge.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody until the next court hearing.