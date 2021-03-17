Three people arrested after drugs raids in Newbury, Thatcham and Lambourn

Three people have been arrested after police swooped on addresses across West Berkshire this morning (Wednesday).

Officers from Thames Valley Police executed warrants at six locations in Lambourn, Newbury, Thatcham, Reading and Wallingford as part of an operation to disrupt serious organised crime in the area.

Two men and one woman, aged between 28 and 38 years old, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering.

They remain in custody at this time and searches are continuing in the areas.

Superintendent Zahid Aziz, LPA Commander for West Berkshire, said: “Drugs cause immeasurable harm within our communities and we are working tirelessly to cut off supply and protect the most vulnerable who are often exploited.

“The work will continue as the investigation into the individuals arrested progresses.

“Today’s police operation, which was led by local officers and assisted by colleagues from across the force, should serve as a clear message to those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs and other offences in our communities. We will make every effort to bring those who are involved in such criminality to justice.”

Anyone who has information or suspicion about drug supply in their area should contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or report it online. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or find them online.