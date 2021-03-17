Advertisement Feature: Supercamps coming to Newbury this Easter

SuperCamps bringing children together post lockdown in Newbury

AN Ofsted registered leading school holiday camp provider will be hosting fun and covid-safe camps in Newbury this Easter.

With fully-trained staff and a fun multi-activity curriculum, SuperCamps – one of the country’s most trusted school holiday camp providers for children aged four to 14 years – is preparing to open its doors at Trinity School, Newbury.

The opening of the camps follows a new YouGov survey revealing parents ’ top concern for the welfare of their children post lockdown is social mixing and interacting with peers.

This is prioritised above catching up on education and missed schooling.

The research revealed that while nearly a quarter of all parents – 22 per cent – confirmed the opportunity to build more socia

interactions as the top priority for their children in 2021, this number rose to 29 per cent among parents with children aged four years old or under.

Twenty per cent of all parents surveyed wanted to build on their children’s academic knowledge, while 16 per cent wanted their children to experience more of the outdoors.

Thirteen per cent cited wanting their children to spend less time on tech and social media, with 10 per cent wanting to provide their children with an opportunity to build more extracurricular skills and six per cent wanting them to exercise more.

Managing director of SuperCamps Ben Reynolds said: “Our Easter camps at Trinity School in Newbury will offer local children the opportunity to develop important skills such as teamwork, creativity, being active and interacting with others.

“Our fully trained staff and fun multi-activity curriculum helps children rebuild social skills and confidence while mixing safely and securely with their peers in a covid safe and fun environment. ”

To find out more about the Easter camp in Newbury, please visit - https://bit.ly/3tJm2cP