Police close Goring Lane in Burghfield

Road closed in both directions

The police have closed Goring Lane between Bridgewood Landscape Services and the Man's Hill Junction.

The Burghfield road has been closed in both directions.

The reason for the closure is not clear and we will provide updates as we get them.

Traffic is building up and delays are expected as a result of the incident and a diversion is in place.

If you are travelling along Goring Lane you can use Lockram Lane as a diversion, then join New Road and then rejoin Goring Lane.

