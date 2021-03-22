Newbury Town Council backs plans to ban traffic in town centre until midnight

NEWBURY Town Council has called for the town centre to be pedestrianised until midnight, helping the town’s cafés, pubs and restaurants get back on their feet while they are limited to outdoor dining only.

Two weeks ago, Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) called on West Berkshire Council to ban traffic in the town centre from 10am to midnight for an initial five-week period until venues can reopen for indoor drinking and dining on no sooner than May 17.

The town council has now unanimously endorsed this proposal, with David Marsh (Green, Wash Common) saying in a council planning and highways meeting on Monday last week that the measure could be extended through the spring and summer if it proves successful.

He said: “This is an opportunity to benefit the health and wellbeing of the people of the town, as well as make a great step to assist the businesses of the town to return to prosperity.

“I’ve been arguing for a long time that giving the streets back to people is good for business and I’m very glad to see that business in the form of Newbury BID agrees with me.

“In September when last year’s traffic-free period in the town ended, I tried very hard to extend it, but I was told by the leader of the council, and I quote, ‘businesses want people to be able to drive past their shops and restaurants’.

“I’ve never found that argument very persuasive, and here we are a few months later and it appears what businesses actually want is for people to be able to sit outside their pubs, cafés and restaurants enjoying their hospitality in a safe, traffic-free environment.

“The BID talks of a positive, knock-on effect for retailers and other businesses, so in other words it isn’t just about the cafés, pubs and restaurants, it will benefit the town as a whole because it brings people into the town.”