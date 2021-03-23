Remember loved ones at Newbury Friends of the Earth's Lockdown Woods

People are being invited to dedicate one of the new trees planted in Goldwell Park, Newbury, to a loved one who has died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lockdown Woods project, run by Newbury Friends of the Earth, is offering the opportunity for people to conduct a private dedication ceremony when national Covid-19 restrictions permit.

They can choose from more than 200 small saplings and 250 larger trees, which were planted in December 2020.

There are at least 20 species of native English broadleaved trees in this young woodland, including oak, hornbeam, mountain ash and lime.

Newbury Friends of the Earth member Susan Millington (pictured below), who is coordinating the Lockdown Woods project, said: “We hope that a bereaved family may find some solace by dedicating a tree to their loved one.

“It has been a tragic time for so many of us, perhaps unable to visit our loved one close to their death or not permitted to attend a funeral.

“Choosing a special tree to remember their loved one, and watching the tree grow over the years can be a living reminder of love and friendship shared.

“During the ongoing pandemic, we were unable to hold community planting events for people’s home-grown saplings, which many will wish to dedicate to a much-loved family member or friend.

“We will plant those trees in autumn this year, when people can dedicate them as part of our ceremony to designate the whole wood as a living memorial to the losses of the pandemic period.

“However, there is a pressing need before this autumn for some rituals to remember lost ones, so we are happy to offer people their own personal ceremonies, prior to our major event later in the year.

“We are very grateful to West Berkshire Council for permitting us to use their new trees as well as our smaller ones for this purpose.”

Emma-Louise Roy from Newbury said: “This past year has been extremely difficult for so many families.

“Having lost my mother-in-law and my uncle in the past year, I understand how this situation has made bereavement even harder, and like many other families sadly we were unable to properly say our goodbyes.

“The Lockdown Woods are a beautiful way to honour treasured memories of loved ones.

“My children are looking forward to decorating our oak and beech saplings in our extended family ceremony as soon as Government rules allow.

“I know our dear ones would have loved watching the trees grow and change with the seasons too, bringing hope for the future for years to come.”

Individuals and families are invited to contact Newbury Friends of the Earth for further details, to reserve a tree and to book a ceremony date.

All private ceremonies will need to comply with ongoing Government Covid-19 restrictions relating to participation at outdoor gatherings.

Newbury Friends of the Earth can be contacted via info@newburyfoe.co.uk, and the Lockdown Woods Facebook group is at facebook.com/groups/1462905093887423