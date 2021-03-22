A34 northbound between Chilton and Milton closed after fuel tanker collision

A collision involving a fuel tanker has closed the A34 northbound between the A4185 for Chilton and the A4130 for Milton.

The tanker left the carriageway and came to rest in a ditch at the side of the road and is leaking diesel across the carriageway, according to Highways England.

Emergency services including Thames Valley Police are in attendance, and Highways England traffic officers are also on the scene to assist with traffic management.

A police spokesman said: "This is a road traffic collision whereby a tanker has left the carriageway.

"There have been no serious injuries, but the northbound section of the A34 is currently closed for recovery work and to clean up a spillage.

"There is no time frame on when it will re-open, but is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon."

A diversion is in place.

Road users are advised to follow the black solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs and leave the A34 at the Chilton interchange.

At the bottom of the slip at the roundabout take the first exit and join the A4185.

Follow the A4185 for approximately two miles to a roundabout at Rowstock and take the second exit and join the A4130.

Continue on the A4130 for approximately two miles to the A34 Milton interchange and at the roundabout take the first exit to rejoin the A34 northbound.