Cutting-edge space junk-cleaning satellite ELSA-d controlled from Harwell Campus

On Saturday, a special satellite designed to clear 'space junk' was launched in Kazakhstan - and it is being operated directly from Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire.

The ELSA-d was created by Astroscale, a private space firm headquartered in Japan, which is dedicated to finding technological solutions to removing hazardous space junk.

Rocket launches through the years have left a large amount of debris in the Earth's orbit and according to the European Space Agency, there are now more than 100 million manmade objects circling the world at any given time.

Most of these are small, but around 34,000 have been identified as being larger than 10cm.

ELSA-d is a prototype, intended to demonstrate the current state of the technology intended to help clear the junk. Once in orbit, it is to release a piece of detritus, which it will then attempt to recapture with magnets.

Astroscale's founder and CEO, Nobu Okada, said prior to the launch: "Pre-launch activities are successfully completed.

"ELSA-d is now integrated on the rocket and ready to demonstrate our debris removal technology and capabilities to the world."

The satellite launched on March 20, at 2.07am.

ELSA-d's control centre is based out of Harwell Campus, a science hub that employs many West Berkshire residents.

Astroscale UK's Managing Director, John Auburn, said: "Our team is very proud to have developed the mission control and ground systems for ELSA-d.

"We will perform complex manoeuvres to demonstrate the release and capture of this debris, with the first semi-autonomous robotic magnetic capture of a piece of debris, tumbling through space, using advanced software and autonomous control technology.

"This mission will prepare the way for Astroscale to scale-up our commercial debris removal services for satellite providers and government partners.

"We hope to continue to leverage international partnerships and encourage investment in this innovative sector in the UK, providing us with further opportunities to drive forward the technology, capability and regulation needed for a burgeoning debris removal market."

The Chief Operating Officer at the Satellite Applications Catapult, Lucy Edge, said: "We're delighted Astroscale's ELSA-d mission will be the very first mission to use the new In-Orbit Servicing and Control Centre at our facility in Harwell.

"This milestone mission provides an impetus for future UK-led missions at this upgraded facility, which is open to all space-sector organisations, and an opportunity for the UK space industry to take the lead in the in-orbit servicing and manufacturing sector."