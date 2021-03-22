A34 northbound between Chilton and Milton remains closed following fuel tanker accident

The A34 northbound between Chilton and Milton is set to remain closed until this evening as work continues to remove a stricken fuel tanker.

The road was closed this morning after the tanker left the carriageway, stopping in a ditch at the side of the road and leaking diesel across the carriageway.

The leak has been stopped, but the tanker will need to be drained of the fuel it is carrying before it can be recovered.

Highways England have said normal traffic conditions are not expected until between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

Emergency services including Thames Valley Police are in attendance, and Highways England traffic officers are also on the scene to assist with traffic management.

A police spokesman confirmed there were no injuries.

The #A34 in #Oxfordshire remains closed northbound between #Chilton #A4185 to #Milton #A4130. We are working hard to clear a tanker following an earlier collision. The closure is likely to remain in place throughout the afternoon. Further details here - https://t.co/LtUVhU0cLo pic.twitter.com/UzDYND2QeA — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 22, 2021

A diversion is in place.

Road users are advised to follow the black solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs and leave the A34 at the Chilton interchange.

At the bottom of the slip at the roundabout take the first exit and join the A4185.

Follow the A4185 for approximately two miles to a roundabout at Rowstock and take the second exit and join the A4130.

Continue on the A4130 for approximately two miles to the A34 Milton interchange and at the roundabout take the first exit to rejoin the A34 northbound.