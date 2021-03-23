Reading Crown Court: Police ram crack addict danger driver

POLICE rammed a crack addict motorist who they were chasing at speeds up to 90mph in order to avert a potential tragedy.

The 52-year-old culprit had been careering through heavy traffic in Theale and Pangbourne towards Thatcham when the pursuing officers took drastic action to protect the public.

Michael Anthony Iles has 198 previous convictions, many of them for serious driving offences.

But a judge agreed to suspend a prison sentence “as an act of mercy” so he could care for his ailing parents.

Iles, who used to live in Newbury but more recently moved to Blossom Avenue, Theale, admitted driving a blue Vauxhall Astra dangerously and driving without insurance on June 19 last year.

The court heard a member of the public alerted police after watching Iles fix false number plates to a blue Vauxhall Astra.

The prosecution screened police dashboard camera footage of the ensuing pursuit in which Iles was seen racing away from them through villages, dodging other vehicles.

Eventually, as he slowed to take a junction, there is a crash as a police vehicle rams the Astra and Iles is arrested.

He later gave a “no comment” interview, the court was told.

Iles’ previous convictions include multiple offences of drink-driving, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and driving without insurance as well as offences of burglary, dishonesty and violence.

Janick Fielding, defending, said that, despite a “lifetime of offending”, his client had never had a drug problem – until he lived at Newbury’s Two Saints hostel.

There, he said, he developed an addiction to the Class A-controlled drug crack cocaine for which he is now prescribed medication.

Mr Fielding said Iles wanted to continue to care for his parents, with whom he lives and both of whom are seriously unwell.

Judge Sarah Nott told Iles: “This is in the highest category of dangerous driving.

“Your driving record is woeful – I started to count the motoring convictions and [my screen] got stuck at around the 50 mark, so I couldn’t get them all up.”

However, she added: “Your parents are both in chronic ill health.

“Your mother may not be long for this world.

“I don’t want you to miss the opportunity to be with her.

“I’m going to suspend your sentence because of your mother’s likely terminal condition.

“You have your hands full.

“It’s an act of mercy, really, that I’m not going to send you to prison today.”

Iles was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £150 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge.

Finally, Iles – who has, in any event, been banned from driving for the past 15 years – was banned from the roads for a further three years.