M4 closure between Hungerford and Swindon following serious accident

Tue, 23 Mar 2021
The M4 is closed in both directions this afternoon (Tuesday) after a vehicle overturned.
The motorway has been shut between Junctions 14 and 15.
The westbound carriageway is not expected to be clear before at least 2.15pm today.
The eastbound carriageway – which runs between Hungerford and Swindon – is not expected to be open until at least 7.45pm.
Information on diversion routes can be found on Highways England's website.
Update: #M4 Eastbound J15 #Swindon and J14 #Hungerford - The eastbound carriageway remains closed and the westbound side will be stopped to allow air ambulance to land. Our intent is to start releasing trapped traffic as soon as safely possible. Follow this feed for updates pic.twitter.com/fjSCbjlnxs— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) March 23, 2021
