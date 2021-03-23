Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

M4 closure between Hungerford and Swindon following serious accident

Delays in both directions after vehicle overturns

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

M4

The M4 is closed in both directions this afternoon (Tuesday) after a vehicle overturned.

The motorway has been shut between Junctions 14 and 15.

The westbound carriageway is not expected to be clear before at least 2.15pm today.

The eastbound carriageway – which runs between Hungerford and Swindon – is not expected to be open until at least 7.45pm.

Information on diversion routes can be found on Highways England's website.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bronze Age monument discovered at housing site

Bronze Age monument discovered in Newbury

Is it a Banksy?

New work appears overnight on Reading Bridge, but is it a Banksy?

Driving instructor named among best in UK

Driving instructor named among best in UK

Man denies towpath indecent exposure

Man denies towpath indecent exposure

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33