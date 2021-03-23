M4 closure between Hungerford and Swindon following serious accident

The M4 is closed in both directions this afternoon (Tuesday) after a vehicle overturned.

The motorway has been shut between Junctions 14 and 15.

The westbound carriageway is not expected to be clear before at least 2.15pm today.

The eastbound carriageway – which runs between Hungerford and Swindon – is not expected to be open until at least 7.45pm.

Information on diversion routes can be found on Highways England's website.