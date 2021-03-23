Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

25-year lease plan for cricket club at Northcroft

West Berkshire Council intends to let around 228 sq m of land

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

25-year lease plan for cricket club at Northcroft

WEST Berkshire Council has announced that it intends to let around 228 sq m of land adjacent to Northcroft Lane to Newbury Cricket Club for 25 years.

The land is currently classed as public open space.

The plan is outlined in a public notice in last week’s Newbury Weekly News and objections can be submitted to the council until March 25. To view the proposal, visit bit.ly/3bUYsUk

The latest public notices, such as planning applications, road closures and licensing applications, can be found here.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bronze Age monument discovered at housing site

Bronze Age monument discovered in Newbury

Is it a Banksy?

New work appears overnight on Reading Bridge, but is it a Banksy?

Driving instructor named among best in UK

Driving instructor named among best in UK

Man denies towpath indecent exposure

Man denies towpath indecent exposure

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33