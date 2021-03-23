25-year lease plan for cricket club at Northcroft

WEST Berkshire Council has announced that it intends to let around 228 sq m of land adjacent to Northcroft Lane to Newbury Cricket Club for 25 years.

The land is currently classed as public open space.

The plan is outlined in a public notice in last week’s Newbury Weekly News and objections can be submitted to the council until March 25. To view the proposal, visit bit.ly/3bUYsUk

