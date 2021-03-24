Thatcham Youth celebrates National Lottery Community Fund win

A THATCHAM group is celebrating after being awarded nearly £84,000 of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Thatcham Youth said the money would provide security for the charity and enable it to provide core activities for the next five years.

Thatcham Youth first opened in 2010 and offers a range of provision for children and young people in the town and the surrounding areas, including Vision Youth Club for seven- to 11-year-olds, The Zone for 11- to 14-year-olds, Thatcham Roller Disco, Outreach Youth Work and free school holiday activities.

On receiving news of the funding, head of youth activities Dan Carter said: “We are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund, who will now fund our two youth clubs alongside Thatcham Town Council and free school holiday activities.

“Having funding like this in place for the next five years gives us great security as a charity and means we can look at ways to expand our activity offer, knowing our core activities are funded.

“It’s a great thing for our local community too as our groups give young people a safe place to socialise, learn new skills and have fun.

“We’re now just looking forward to re-opening after the lockdown is eased.”

Thatcham Youth has adapted during the coronavirus pandemic to provide virtual work and detached work.

It has also held youth clubs in person in different formats in between the three lockdowns.

Its older club opened this week and Mr Carter was hopeful of reopening another group around mid-April.

Virtual events are also planned for the Easter school holiday.

Thatcham Youth chairman Dave Carter said of the funding award: “This is fantastic news for both the young people of Thatcham and the team at Thatcham Youth, as it guarantees funding and enables us to focus on delivering and developing our activities.

“Huge thanks and well done to Dan for his perseverance over the last year to get this funding in place.”

For more details about the activities or if you want to get involved with helping out, search for Thatcham Youth on Facebook or visit www.thatchamyouth.org.uk