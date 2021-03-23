Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 reopens following earlier collision, but vehicle fire between J15 and J16 causing delays

Drivers need to allow extra time

The M4 eastbound between Junction 15 and J14 has reopened following a collision earlier today (Tuesday).

However, a separate vehicle fire on the westbound carriageway between J15 and J16 means there are still delays of up to 50 minutes, with lanes one and two closed.

Highways England expects this separate incident to clear by 7.30pm

