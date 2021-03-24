Reading Crown Court: psychological report ordered on Newbury stalker

A JUDGE has agreed to order psychiatric or psychological reports on a convicted stalker.

But, having previously stated a custodial sentence was inevitable, he warned Andrew William Dobson that the result would not necessarily benefit him.

The 30-year-old, who lives at Elizabeth Avenue, Newbury, was due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, March 19.

He has been in custody since his conviction in February.

Dobson had admitted stalking Eleanor Hughes in Newbury between November 27 last year and Monday, February 1 this year.

He had bombarded Ms Hughes with messages via email and social media applications such as Instagram and Facebook.

He also sent unwanted gifts to her place of work, according to the prosecution case.

Reading magistrates, who initially dealt with the case, said it was such a serious case of stalking that they considered their own powers of punishment were insufficient.

They therefore declined further jurisdiction and sent the case to Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

Edward Culver, for Dobson, told Judge Edward Burgess QC at Friday’s hearing: “As well as low mood and depression he is suffering from a mental disorder.”

He asked for a further adjournment for either an expert psychiatric or a psychological report to be prepared.

A previously scheduled sentencing hearing had to be postponed following an incident in Dobson’s cell in which he had to be restrained.

Mr Culver referred to a pre-sentence report which suggested Dobson lacked insight into the torment inflicted upon his victim and added that, since then, “prison has opened his eyes to the impact of his offending.”

Judge Burgess said: “In the circumstances of this case I’m prepared to accede to the application to adjourn for the preparation of a psychologist’s report. To what extent it will assist the defendant is a moot point.

“It is to be done to assist the court in respect of culpability and capacity for rehabilitation and in respect of any insight expressed. Whether that will ultimately be of benefit to the defendant remains to be seen.”

He advised Dobson to co-operate with the author of the report and meanwhile remanded him back into custody to await his eventual sentence.