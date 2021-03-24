Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham drink-drive suspect failed to take breath test

A THATCHAM motorist has admitted failing to take a breath test when suspected of drink-driving.

On Monday, March 15, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Matthew Paul Hawkins, who lives at The Turnery.

The 33-year-old, who was not present but who was defended by Steve Molloy, admitted failing to provide the breath specimen when required to do so in Reading on December 30 last year.

However, he pleaded guilty on a basis which was not accepted by the prosecution.

Magistrates said that the discrepancy between the two versions of what happened was such that it would make a significant difference to any sentence they might pass.

They therefore ordered a Newton hearing – a mini trial to establish the facts – to be held.

Mr Hawkins was meanwhile granted unconditional bail.