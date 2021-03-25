Work to restart 'soon' on Newbury's Sterling Cables development

THE developer behind a scheme to redevelop Newbury’s former Sterling Cables tower has insisted that work will restart on site again soon.

Some residents had noticed a lack of activity in recent weeks and raised questions as to why work had appeared to stop.

This week, the director of Nelson Group, Benjamin Budd, insisted the delay was only temporary and construction would start again ‘any time now’.

Mr Budd said: “The work is in two phases. The contract for the structural works has now ended.

“Another contractor will be coming on site to complete the fit out – the rest of the scheme.

“There was a bit of a lull between the two, about a month or so, but work will be starting again any time now.”

Plans to knock down the 1950s Sterling Cables tower and replace it with 167 apartments were approved in 2015 after a decade in the planning process.

The scheme also includes a new road which will link Hectors Way, leading to Sainsbury’s, and Kings Road, while the widening of the Boundary Road bridge to two lanes will also be included in the project.