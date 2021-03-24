Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury pair accused of attacking another woman

TWO women have denied they attacked a third female during an incident in Newbury.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 17, was 19-year-old Lucy Farley and Mary-Ann Farley, aged 42, who is also known by the surname Quenalt.

The pair, who both live at the same address in The Oaks, are each jointly charged with assaulting Jessica Boon by beating her on December 30 last year.

Both women, who were legally represented, spoke only to confirm their details and to deny the single charge.

They were told the case could proceed no further that day and magistrates adjourned matters until the trial.

Both were meanwhile released on unconditional bail.