Newbury Pride 2021 called off after sponsor withdraws

Newbury Pride has been forced to cancel its 2021 event, amid uncertainty over pandemic restrictions.

Chairman Graham Reese and his fellow committee members established Newbury Pride in 2019, with plans for an inaugural festival in 2020.

While organisers have networked extensively among the local LGBTQ+ community – arranging for a number of smaller events – Pride itself has yet to be staged, a consequence of lockdown.

The cancellation of Newbury Pride 2021 follows the withdrawal of sponsorship.

External communications manager Charlotte Adams said: "The committee have worked extremely hard since 2019 to turn Newbury Pride into an incredible event.

"We are all genuinely gutted by the last-minute withdrawal of our primary sponsor, as everything else was in place to ensure that this year would finally be the year that Newbury had its first Pride.

"We are so sorry to any members of the community who are saddened by the news, and assure them that we are just as disappointed.

"Newbury has been lacking LGBTQ+ representation for as long as those of us on the committee can remember, and Newbury Pride have already helped to change this.

"I am so proud to be on the committee and to work alongside such a fantastic group of people who are all trying to make Newbury a more inclusive space for all."

Fundraising for an eventual event continues via The Good Exchange, with organisers hoping to reach a target of £70,829.

To donate, visit its Good Exchange page.