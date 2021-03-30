Reading Crown Court: Newbury assault victim still fears to go out

THE victim of a brutal, drunken assault which fractured his skull is still suffering the consequences more than two years later.

Sam Prior also sustained a broken jaw in the savage Newbury town centre attack.

To this day, Reading Crown Court heard, Mr Prior has difficulty chewing and hearing, has caps on his teeth, suffers headaches and shooting pains and is frightened to go out.

At a sentencing hearing on Friday, March 12, his assailants – Kean Greening and Jamie Lee Price – narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

They had denied assaulting Mr Prior, causing him grievous bodily harm.

But in January jurors took just 30 minutes to unanimously convict them of the offence.

They had been told all parties involved had been drinking in the Walkabout bar in Cheap Street in the week before Christmas.

Twenty-two-year-old Price, who lives at Stirling Way, Thatcham, and Greening, also 22, of Cromwell Road, Newbury, had each denied assaulting Mr Prior, thereby causing him grievous bodily harm, in the early hours of Sunday, December 22, 2018.

Witness Emily Pike, who was going out with Mr Prior at the time, said they had left the bar and were walking back to her home when they were confronted by her ex-boyfriend Mr Greening and Mr Price, who she knew from school days.

In the ensuing altercation, Mr Prior was punched and kicked in the head, causing him to smash his head on the kerb and rendering him unconscious.

At Friday’s sentencing Mohammed Bashir, for Price, said the incident had been “sparked by the actions of a young girl” that his client had expressed “genuine remorse” and that the “key factor” in the altercation was alcohol.

He added: “Mr Price no longer drinks to excess. He was extremely young at the time of the offence. He is employed as a forklift truck driver and is potentially going to be a manager.”

Janick Fielding, for Greening, said the bricklayer “has shown maturity beyond his years in all other areas of his life”.

Handing the judge references from Greening’s employers, he added: “There is evidence of remorse. He no longer drinks much, if at all. He takes a leading role in his football team.”

Judge Kirsty Real reiterated the serious ongoing medical consequences for Mr Prior and told the pair: “Don’t underestimate the seriousness of the impact this has had on his life.

“These were nasty injuries.

“I have considered the impact of immediate custody on you both in the midst of a pandemic.”

Instead, Judge Real sentenced both men to two years imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

In addition, they were required to carry out 150 hours unpaid community work each and to each pay costs of £1,500.

Finally, both men were ordered to pay Mr Prior £700 in compensation.