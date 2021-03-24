M4 closed through West Berkshire stretch tonight (Wednesday)
Wed, 24 Mar 2021
Closures on the M4 this weekend could cause delays, motorists are warned
The M4 will be closed through a stretch of West Berkshire tonight (Wednesday).
The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 11 (Reading) and 12 (Theale) to enable smart motorway works.
The closure is scheduled for between 8pm tonight and 6am tomorrow.
hugie
24/03/2021 - 17:15
how SMART is this motorway????? Its not really SMART for removing the hard shoulder, its there for a reason.
