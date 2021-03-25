Collision closes one lane on A34 near Beedon

One lane is closed on the A34 northbound near Beedon following a collision.

Traffic is queuing for approximately three miles south of the junctions with the M4 and the A4185 after a collision involving two lorries.

An inspection is being carried out to assess the an oil leak caused by the collision.

The incident is expected to clear between 3.15pm and 3.20pm, with normal traffic conditions to return between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.





