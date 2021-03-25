Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Collision closes one lane on A34 near Beedon

Northbound lane closed

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

A34

One lane is closed on the A34 northbound near Beedon following a collision. 

Traffic is queuing for approximately three miles south of the junctions with the M4 and the A4185 after a collision involving two lorries. 

An inspection is being carried out to assess the an oil leak caused by the collision.

The incident is expected to clear between 3.15pm and 3.20pm, with normal traffic conditions to return between 3.30pm and 3.45pm. 



Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Is it a Banksy?

New work appears overnight on Reading Bridge, but is it a Banksy?

Two accused of attacking another woman

Two accused of attacking another women

Support for plans to convert pub 

Support for plans to convert pub 

Book your jab at Newbury Vaccination Centre

Coronavirus update: Newbury Vaccination Centre plea to Cohorts 1-9 and over 50s to get their jabs booked

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33