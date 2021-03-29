Streatley Primary School wins West Berkshire Council wellbeing award

Streatley Primary School has been awarded a prestigious health and wellbeing award.

West Berkshire Council presented the Health and Wellbeing in Schools Award to the school in recognition of its Daily Mile initiative.

Since the introduction of this scheme in 2017, pupils have been encouraged to run for 15 minutes each school day.

At first, this proved taxing for pupils and staff alike. However, headteacher Lesley-Ann Roberts eventually began to notice a marked improvement.

She said: "Over time the children began to love it, they were enthusiastic and motivated to do well.

"Staff health improved. All of the juniors in the first year could run a mile comfortably.

"After Covid has settled, we would like to use the woods behind us and bring in different terrain for strength and hill practice."

The initiative was such a success that a special track was installed near the school. This was built at the end of 2020, and was funded with the assistance of parents.

A Year 5 pupil at the school said: "After running the Daily Mile, I feel motivated to learn and really positive.

"I set myself targets and to get 20 laps in 15 minutes is my goal. As a Daily Mile champion, I am excited to give out the awards and give people positive feedback on their achievements."

Another pupil said: "I love that the Daily Mile is instant and fits into every day. You can go straight outside, as you don't need to get changed or use equipment.

"The Daily Mile refreshes your mind so you are ready for more learning.

"I like to set speed goals for myself each day and challenge others.

"It is a great group experience because you can run and keep healthy too while chatting to friends and encouraging younger children to keep going.

"It helps me stay fit for football."