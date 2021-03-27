Thatcham family kit out car to raise awareness of Voices for Autism

A THATCHAM family have added a piece of awareness to a cause close to their hearts.

Chris Rixon added the jigsaw design with Voices for Autism, to the family Ford S Max, to raise awareness about the condition which his wife and two daughters have.

Voices For Autism is a non-profit organisation supporting parents and carers of young people with autism, a lifelong developmental condition that affects how people communicate and interact with the world.

Mr Rixon is a member of Ford Club GB and the family attends car shows throughout the year.

Mr Rixon said his family had been confronted in town because people did not understand autism.

He said: “That’s why I wanted to do this. I just wanted to make people aware of what it is and for the people that have it we want to let them know that they are not alone and not judged in any way.”

His family helped with the design, making it go from “a dream to a reality”.

“It’s a thing that’s very close to my heart. I’m around Thatcham all the time. Lots of people love the car, children come and go ‘look at that car!’ It gives me a buzz because it’s more awareness.”

He said that Ford Club GB was 100 per cent behind the promotion.