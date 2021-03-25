Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 25, 2021
Thu, 25 Mar 2021
The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,255 – an increase of seven in the past 24 hours.
West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 20 is 28.4, with 45 cases in the seven days to March 20.
The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.
The Government dashboard says that 28,991,188 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 24, with 2,775,481 having a second dose up to this date.
The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,319,128, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,397.
Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,445.
The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 63.
The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 148,125 as of Friday, March 12.
