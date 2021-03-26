Fire crews battle a blaze at Ramsbury Brewery in Aldbourne

Fire crews battle brewery blaze
Fri, 26 Mar 2021
Picture courtesy of Newbury Fire Station
Fire crews are currently at the scene of a blaze at Ramsbury Brewery.
Ten engines, from Newbury, Hungerford, Ramsbury, Marlborough and Swindon, are currently at the scene in Aldbourne.
Just after 6am today (Friday) crews confirmed they had the fire under control, but all remain at the scene.
06.20 - JY04P1 and JY04P2 called to a 10 pump fire at Ramsbury Brewery, Aldbourne with @HungerfordFS @Ramsbury_Fire @MarlboroughFire @SwindonFireStn @DWFRSStratton @FireWestlea @RWB_Fire_Stn @LudgershallFire. Still on scene but fire now under control. pic.twitter.com/tihaslZfyo— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) March 26, 2021
