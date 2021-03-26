Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fire crews battle a blaze at Ramsbury Brewery in Aldbourne

Ten engines were called to the scene at Ramsbury Brewery this morning

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Picture courtesy of Newbury Fire Station

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a blaze at Ramsbury Brewery.

Ten engines, from Newbury, Hungerford, Ramsbury, Marlborough and Swindon, are currently at the scene in Aldbourne.

Just after 6am today (Friday) crews confirmed they had the fire under control, but all remain at the scene.

Pictures courtesy of Newbury Fire Station

