High Sheriff of Berkshire 2016-2017 Victoria Fishburn has died

Victoria Fishburn, who served as High Sheriff of Berkshire in 2016/17, has died.

During her tenure she worked closely with the Thames Valley Partnership, which protects the victims of crime, while also supporting offenders and their families. She also supported The Elizabeth Fry Charity, which runs approved premises for women in Reading.

Mrs Fishburn had also served for many years as chairwoman of Englefield Primary School and as a governor of Elstree School at Woolhampton; was a patron of the John Simonds Trust, in Bradfield; and a director of the Greenham Common Trust.

She also sat on the advisory board to the Museum of English Rural Life at the University of Reading, where she received her undergraduate degree in history.

More recently she championed the work of Alana House, an innovative women’s community solution that uses a holistic approach to support vulnerable women in Reading and West Berkshire.

The charity posted on Twitter: "We are so sad to learn of the death of Victoria Fishburn, High Sheriff of Berkshire in 2016/17. Victoria championed the work of Alana House and visited us often. A warm & genuine person, truly focused on making a difference. A great loss to her family, friends and the community."

Former MP for Newbury, Richard Benyon, tweeted: "We all adored her. She was a total life enhancer. Few have so much love in them, or were so loved."