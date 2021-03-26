Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of March 26

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,266 – an increase of 11 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 20 is 30.9, with 49 cases in the seven days to March 20.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 29,316,130 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 24, with 3,009,863 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,325,315, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,187.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,515.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 70.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 148,125 as of Friday, March 12.