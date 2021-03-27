Reading Crown Court: Burglar is sentenced for Thatcham raid

RAIDERS who targetted a garden centre were unaware their every move was being monitored remotely.

Security staff at another site were using CCTV to track the burglars.

When police arrived to arrest them one fled and another was found hiding in a tree.

On Friday, March 19, Adam Lineker Gillespie arrived for sentencing at Reading Crown Court for his part in the bungled raid.

The 28-year-old, of Fairfields Close, Hungerford, initially denied entering the former Wyevale Garden Centre off the Bath Road, Thatcham, on May 1, 2019, and stealing £70 worth of handbags.

He later changed his plea to guilty and further admitted possessing a lock knife without lawful excuse on the same occasion.

Gillespie also has 11 previous convictions for offences including sexual assault, criminal damage and attacking a woman, the judge was told.

Zeena Begum prosecuting, said the off-site security officers alerted police who attended at 1.45am to find two leaf blowers and other equipment laying outside and voices coming from inside the building.

When Gillespie was arrested he was in illegal possession of a flick knife, the court heard.

During a police interview he claimed he did not know it was illegal to carry a flick knife, but otherwise answered all questions by stating ‘no comment’, added Ms Begum.

Caroline Stewart, defending, said her client currently worked as a labourer and had also been carrying out unpaid community work as part of a suspended sentence order imposed for another offence.

She added: “He is looking forward to the birth of his first child in May.”

Judge Edward Burgess QC said: “I’m aware of the mental health difficulties he has experienced, particularly around the time of these offences.

“I see [from pre-sentence reports] that he is now at a more stable point in his life and has rather more support around him than was the case.”

Judge Burgess acknowledged that the matter had taken so long to bring to court that “these offences were now committed a long time ago”.

He added: “Things have moved on in his life and taken a more positive direction.”

He made Gillespie subject to a 12-month community order.

Gillespie was also ordered to complete an extra 85 hours unpaid community work and made subject to a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Gillespie’s co-defendant, Rhys Boness-Braybrooke, of Gordon Court, Gordon Road, Newbury, was said to be ill and did not turn up for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Burgess agreed to adjourn matters in respect of 22-year-old Boness-Braybrooke and said he would require proof of the defendant’s illness at the eventual sentencing.