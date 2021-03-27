Man contests charge of breaching restraining order

A MAN has denied breaching a restraining order designed to protect a woman from him.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 11, was Sean Blandford.

The 44-year-old, formerly of Thatcham but who currently lives at Freemans Close, Hungerford, is charged with breaching the order imposed in 2015 by Berkshire magistrates by repeatedly sending messages to his victim’s social media Facebook account, which the order specifically prohibited him from doing.

The breach was said to have been committed in Newbury between February 4 and March 4 last year.

Mr Blandford, who was legally represented at the hearing by Tom Brymer, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny the single charge.

He was told the case could proceed no further that day and the matter was adjourned for a trial in August. Mr Blandford was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.