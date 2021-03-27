Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: latest figures as of March 27

Increase of eight in past 24 hours

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,274 – an increase of eight in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 22 is 31.6, with 50 cases in the seven days to March 22.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 29,727,435 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 26, with 3,293,517 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,329,180, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 4,715.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,573.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 58.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 148,125 as of Friday, March 12.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

March Full Worm Super Moon

March Full Worm Moon will peak this weekend

Work to restart 'soon' on flats development

Work to restart 'soon' on flats development

Two accused of attacking another woman

Two accused of attacking another women

Book your jab at Newbury Vaccination Centre

Coronavirus update: Newbury Vaccination Centre plea to Cohorts 1-9 and over 50s to get their jabs booked

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33