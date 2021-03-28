Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man fined for assault

Defendant represented by Football Law Association

court of law_1

A NEWBURY man has been fined for assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 10, was Louis George Davies.

The 21-year-old, of Harrington Close, admitted assaulting Paul Griffiths by beating him in Reading on August 30 last year.

Mr Davies, who was defended by a representative of the Football Law Associates firm, was made subject to a 12-month community penalty and ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid community work.

He was also required to pay £85 costs, plus a victim services surcharge of £95 and was ordered to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

