Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man fined for assault

A NEWBURY man has been fined for assault.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 10, was Louis George Davies.
The 21-year-old, of Harrington Close, admitted assaulting Paul Griffiths by beating him in Reading on August 30 last year.
Mr Davies, who was defended by a representative of the Football Law Associates firm, was made subject to a 12-month community penalty and ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid community work.
He was also required to pay £85 costs, plus a victim services surcharge of £95 and was ordered to pay his victim £200 in compensation.
