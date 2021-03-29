Increased plastic recycling for West Berkshire

WEST Berkshire Council, in partnership with its waste contractor Veolia, is trialling four new recycling banks to increase collection of plastic waste.

The banks will be for the collection of plastic pots, tubs and trays and will be available to use from today, Monday, March 29.

Residents will be able to recycle a wider range of plastics in the new recycling banks including yoghurt pots, margarine orbutter tubs, biscuit trays, chocolate or sweet tubs, ice cream tubs, fruit punnets, meat trays and cosmetic pots.

Executive member for the environment at West Berkshire Council, Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop & Crookham), said: "It is important we reduce our plastic waste and choose alternative products where possible. I am delighted we are able to improve our recycling facilities in West Berkshire and provide new recycling banks for plastic pots, tubs and trays. There's an increasingly strong desire from the public to recycle more plastic waste types and I hope the new banks will help residents to reduce the amount of plastics they put into their black bin.”

General manager at Veolia, Sara Perry, added: “Veolia are pleased to work with the Council to expand plastic recycling options within West Berkshire. The new banks will be rolled out on a trial basis to allow monitoring of plastics collected and we are testing the markets to find out how much we are able to place within it.”

The new plastic recycling banks will be tested at the following locations:

* Padworth and Newbury Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs). Residents will need to book an appointment online as usual before visiting the sites and carry their HWRC permit.



* Station Road car park in Hungerford



* Kingsland Centre car park in Thatcham.



Please make sure your plastics pots, tubs and trays are clean and all lids or films are removed before recycling. Unfortunately, the facility cannot accept black plastic trays, plastic film, wrapping or plastic bags. To check what you can recycle and for more information on recycling plastics visit: https://info.westberks.gov.uk/waste

Currently West Berkshire residents are able to recycle plastic bottles in their green bags at the kerbside, as the materials used in making plastic bottles are easily recycled in UK markets. The plastic recycling banks will initially be installed on a trial basis to help the Council assess how well the public engage with this scheme and to look into the continued availability of markets for these materials going forward.