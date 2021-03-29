Army exercises involving blank ammunition at Chilton Estates
THE Ministry of Defence has announced a series of training exercises will be taking place on the Chilton Estates near Hungerford.
These will be taking place from today, Monday, March 29, until Wednesday, March 31.
According to leaflets sent to nearby households, the exercises will involve low flying aircraft and the use of blank ammunition.
Thames Valley Police has been notified.
