Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 29, 2021

Coronavirus West Berkshire: cases as of March 29

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,274.

On March 27, 850 historic cases were removed from the government's coronavirus dashboard - a change attributed to a data error.

West Berkshire's cases have dropped by one since yesterday, but whether this is due to the data error has not been clarified by the government.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 24 is 32.8, with 52 cases in the seven days to March 24.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 30,444,829 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 28, with 3,674,266 having a second dose up to this date. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,337,696, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 4,654.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 126,615.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 23.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 148,125 as of Friday, March 12.

